Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $49.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.84 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $191.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.91 million to $192.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.14 million to $206.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

