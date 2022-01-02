Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $731.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.56 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,495. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

