Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,256,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 69,112 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

