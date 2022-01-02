Zacks: Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will announce sales of $41.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.04 million and the highest is $43.01 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $144.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $285.13 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $332.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow High Tide.

Several research firms have recently commented on HITI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,736. High Tide has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.89 million and a P/E ratio of -70.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

