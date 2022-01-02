Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.58. Lovesac posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $822,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,940,597. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 38.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lovesac by 27.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.31.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

