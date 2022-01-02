Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anterix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Anterix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

