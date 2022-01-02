Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $187.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landstar is benefiting from improved freight market conditions. With increase in truck load volumes and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck, the company raised its fourth-quarter 2021 guidance for earnings and revenues. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In a shareholder-friendly measure, in December, Landstar expanded its stock repurchase program, by dint of which it can now purchase 3,000,000 shares. However, escalating operating costs (increased 58.7% year over year to $4.2 billion in the first nine months of 2021), primarily due to increase in purchased transportation expenses, pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Landstar’s declining current ratio is also concerning. Current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2021 declined to 1.67, from 1.71 at the end of the second quarter.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.27.

LSTR opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.11.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

