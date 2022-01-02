Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Renishaw alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Renishaw from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $4,399.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,060.67.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.