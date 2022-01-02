Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

SWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,557 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

