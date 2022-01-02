Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to “Buy”

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.73. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after buying an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after buying an additional 78,346 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

