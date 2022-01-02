Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

NYSE MIXT opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.90. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

