Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 228,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,297. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zeta Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

