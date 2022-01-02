ZIMBOCASH Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,767.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $60.96 million and $26,767.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.58 or 0.07918639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,215.04 or 0.99925508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007686 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.