Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of ZWS opened at $36.40 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $471,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

