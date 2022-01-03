0Chain (ZCN) Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.95 million and $76,403.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001011 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

