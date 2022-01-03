$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

