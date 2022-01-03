10,203 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,914 shares of company stock worth $3,331,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.