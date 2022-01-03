11,427 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Purchased by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,427 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,000. Altair Engineering makes up 0.8% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,734,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,712 shares of company stock worth $34,227,704. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALTR stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.35. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -966.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

