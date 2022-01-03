1,185 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $188.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average is $173.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

