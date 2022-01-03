$125.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $125.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $574.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $624.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.