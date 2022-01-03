$125.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $125.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $574.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $624.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

