129,560 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.51. 29,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

