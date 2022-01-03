148,636 Shares in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 2.44% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVXY. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 539,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,136,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,588,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,672,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,886,000.

NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $61.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

