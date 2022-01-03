$17.55 Million in Sales Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will post sales of $17.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.05 million and the highest is $18.03 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $70.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 220,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,311.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 112,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

