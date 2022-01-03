$17.55 Million in Sales Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will post sales of $17.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.05 million and the highest is $18.03 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $70.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 220,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,311.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 112,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.