17,587 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.