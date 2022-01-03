$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $181.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Kaman posted sales of $185.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth about $52,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAMN opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.31 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

