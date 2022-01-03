$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $181.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Kaman posted sales of $185.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth about $52,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KAMN opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.31 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
