1,822 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

