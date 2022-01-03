$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 414,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAP traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.48. 11,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,837. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

