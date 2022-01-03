$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NSIT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.