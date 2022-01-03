$2.82 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.75. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $251.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

