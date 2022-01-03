200,260 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Bought by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.06 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.04.

