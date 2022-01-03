$258.72 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $258.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $283.06 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,721. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

