$267.04 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post sales of $267.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.70 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $224.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $517.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.18. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $310.62 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

