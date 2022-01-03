2,690 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 19.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,816,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835,753. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

