$290.55 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post $290.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $287.50 million. Unity Software reported sales of $220.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of U stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.65. The company had a trading volume of 222,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,835. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $2,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,841 shares of company stock worth $284,841,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

