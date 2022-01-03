2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 53,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,255. 2U has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,704 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.