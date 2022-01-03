$346.31 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $346.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $356.32 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $335.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.75 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

