3,936,878 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,936,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,552,000. Victoria’s Secret comprises 1.0% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $10,130,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $4,536,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $55.54 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

