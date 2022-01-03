$4.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60. FedEx reported earnings per share of $3.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $21.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $23.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $257.64. 39,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average of $258.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

