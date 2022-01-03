4,000 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 116,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.