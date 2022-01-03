$451.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $451.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.65 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. 1,471,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

