$47.23 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report sales of $47.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $184.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $222.17 million, with estimates ranging from $220.12 million to $224.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 199,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28.

Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

