47,649 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 50.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,515,000 after acquiring an additional 531,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

