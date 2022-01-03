$5.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $267.47. 1,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,576. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $141.39 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.