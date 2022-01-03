$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SYRS traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 464,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
