$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYRS traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 464,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

