$508.85 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report sales of $508.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the lowest is $507.70 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $659.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

