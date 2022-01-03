$51.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to post sales of $51.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the highest is $51.30 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $244.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $250.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Shares of SPT opened at $90.69 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $103,492.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,613 shares of company stock worth $20,730,056. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

