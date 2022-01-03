$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report sales of $540,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $29.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 over the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.45. Anterix has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

