58,200 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Bought by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Sapiens International comprises about 0.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Sapiens International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sapiens International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.17. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.