$774.22 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report $774.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $806.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $28.56. 920,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

