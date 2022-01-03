$8.66 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.72 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 406,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $304,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 3M by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $176.55. 33,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.